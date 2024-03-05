Former Warriors pair and Grand Final winners set to go head-to-head on NRL debuts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul will go head-to-head on their NRL debuts this week after being named by their respective teams.

Halifax-born Smithies, 23, has been named to start at loose forward for the Canberra Raiders in the absence Corey Horsburgh, who is suspended.

Morgan Smithies made 114 appearances for Wigan between 2019 and 2023, winning a Super League Grand Final

The Wigan academy product signed a three-year deal from 2024 for the capital side under Ricky Stuart, and featured in the club’s pre-season fixture with North Queensland Cowboys, falling to a 36-26 defeat.

He will meet back-rower and former club team-mate Pearce-Paul, who has been selected on the interchange bench for Newcastle Knights for Thursday’s clash.

The fellow England international has overcome a toe injury to be available for the start of the season down under, which kicked off in Las Vegas last weekend with a double-header at the Allegiant Stadium with a crowd of 40,000.