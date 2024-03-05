Former Warriors pair and Grand Final winners set to go head-to-head on NRL debuts
Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul will go head-to-head on their NRL debuts this week after being named by their respective teams.
Halifax-born Smithies, 23, has been named to start at loose forward for the Canberra Raiders in the absence Corey Horsburgh, who is suspended.
The Wigan academy product signed a three-year deal from 2024 for the capital side under Ricky Stuart, and featured in the club’s pre-season fixture with North Queensland Cowboys, falling to a 36-26 defeat.
He will meet back-rower and former club team-mate Pearce-Paul, who has been selected on the interchange bench for Newcastle Knights for Thursday’s clash.
The fellow England international has overcome a toe injury to be available for the start of the season down under, which kicked off in Las Vegas last weekend with a double-header at the Allegiant Stadium with a crowd of 40,000.