Former Warriors pair and Grand Final winners set to go head-to-head on NRL debuts

The duo featured in last year’s 10-2 Super League Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons at the Theatre of Dreams.
By Josh McAllister
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul will go head-to-head on their NRL debuts this week after being named by their respective teams.

Read More
Jack Heggie looks ahead to exciting campaign for Super League Wheelchair champio...

Halifax-born Smithies, 23, has been named to start at loose forward for the Canberra Raiders in the absence Corey Horsburgh, who is suspended.

Morgan Smithies made 114 appearances for Wigan between 2019 and 2023, winning a Super League Grand FinalMorgan Smithies made 114 appearances for Wigan between 2019 and 2023, winning a Super League Grand Final
Morgan Smithies made 114 appearances for Wigan between 2019 and 2023, winning a Super League Grand Final
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wigan academy product signed a three-year deal from 2024 for the capital side under Ricky Stuart, and featured in the club’s pre-season fixture with North Queensland Cowboys, falling to a 36-26 defeat.

He will meet back-rower and former club team-mate Pearce-Paul, who has been selected on the interchange bench for Newcastle Knights for Thursday’s clash.

The fellow England international has overcome a toe injury to be available for the start of the season down under, which kicked off in Las Vegas last weekend with a double-header at the Allegiant Stadium with a crowd of 40,000.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Knights alongside Will Pryce.

Related topics:Ricky StuartNRLCatalans DragonsWigan