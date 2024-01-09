Former Warriors winger makes Super League switch following release from Salford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old Wigan academy product made his professional debut with the Warriors in 2013 against his new club, and later featured in the Grand Final defeat to St Helens the following season at Old Trafford.
Burgess made 129 appearances in cherry and white across two stints, having played for Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL in 2016.
The winger returned the following season, inspiring then-Shaun Wane’s side to a 22-6 victory over Cronulla Sharks with a hat-trick in the World Club Challenge.
Salford announced his departure on Tuesday afternoon, with the Robins confirming his signature just hours later.
A statement from the Red Devils said that Burgess had been released ‘following a thorough investigation process’ after failing to meet the club’s expectations.
And Hull KR later announced his arrival on a one-year deal for 2024, linking up with ex-Wigan team-mate Oliver Gildart at Craven Park.
"I’m really looking forward to playing for Hull KR, especially playing the home games,” Burgess said.
"I know how tough it is playing there as an away player, I’m looking forward to being on the other side of it.
‘Gilly (Oliver Gildart) is my best mate, so I’m looking forward to linking up with him again.
"I’ve played with the skipper, Elliot Minchella and Sam Luckley at Salford and they’re all a great set of lads.
"That’s what it’s all about, working hard for a good group of lads.’