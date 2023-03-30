News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
51 minutes ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
3 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
4 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
5 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
6 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Former Wigan centre and Welsh international David Willicombe dies at the age of 72

Former Wigan centre David Willicombe has died at the age of 72 after a short illness.

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:31 BST

The Welsh international won the Lancashire Cup during his time at Central Park and was ranked as one of the best in his position.

He first arrived at Wigan from Halifax in 1974, and marked his debut with a hat-trick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After hanging up his boots in 1980, he later ran a pub in the town, as well as working as an electrician and an engineer.

David Willicombe (Credit: Frank Orrell)
David Willicombe (Credit: Frank Orrell)
David Willicombe (Credit: Frank Orrell)
Most Popular

The Warriors took to Twitter to pay their respects following the news of Willicombe’s death.

They wrote: “Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, David Willicombe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our condolences go to David’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Wales Rugby League have also paid tribute to the former Great Britain player.

Chairman Brian Juliff said: “Such desperately sad news to hear of the passing of David Willicombe who was an outstanding centre for CIACS rugby union, Great Britain and Wales Rugby League, Halifax and Wigan.

"His contributions to the clubs and the game in general will never be forgotten.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sincere condolences to David’s family and friends from all here at Wales Rugby League.”

WiganHalifaxGreat Britain