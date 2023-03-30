Former Wigan centre and Welsh international David Willicombe dies at the age of 72

The Welsh international won the Lancashire Cup during his time at Central Park and was ranked as one of the best in his position.

He first arrived at Wigan from Halifax in 1974, and marked his debut with a hat-trick.

After hanging up his boots in 1980, he later ran a pub in the town, as well as working as an electrician and an engineer.

David Willicombe (Credit: Frank Orrell)

The Warriors took to Twitter to pay their respects following the news of Willicombe’s death.

They wrote: “Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, David Willicombe.

“Our condolences go to David’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Wales Rugby League have also paid tribute to the former Great Britain player.

Chairman Brian Juliff said: “Such desperately sad news to hear of the passing of David Willicombe who was an outstanding centre for CIACS rugby union, Great Britain and Wales Rugby League, Halifax and Wigan.

"His contributions to the clubs and the game in general will never be forgotten.

