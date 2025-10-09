Former Wigan Warriors academy product departs Widnes Vikings: 'Will be a great addition for whatever club signs him'
The young forward arrived at Widnes back in July on a deal until the end of the season following a stint in Australia with Brisbane Tigers.
Irwin made his Widnes debut in their final game of the 2025 Championship season against London Broncos, but he has now departed Allan Coleman’s Vikings upon the expiry of his contract.
Irwin initially played for Warrington Wolves at scholarship level before joining Wigan, where he represented the Warriors at academy and reserves level until last year, before then making the move Down Under.
The young back-rower will now head for pastures new with the best wishes of Widnes.
"I want to wish Finlay all the best and thank him for his efforts last season,” said Vikings coach Coleman. “He’s a talented player and will be a great addition for whatever club signs him.”