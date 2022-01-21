Bryn Hargreaves during his Wigan Warriors days

Hargreaves, who attended Balshaw's High School and Runshaw College in Leyland, came through the Warriors Academy before enjoying a distinguished Super League career, emigrated after retiring, and now lives in Morgantown, West Virginia.

However, he has not been seen for a fortnight, leading to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s office seeking the public’s help in locating him.

A post read: "Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing Monongalia County man.

"The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Bryn Hargreaves was reported missing Sunday.

"Hargreaves is originally from England and lives in the Cheat Lake area.

"MSCO says he was last seen about two weeks ago.

"Hargreaves is descried as a white male with brown hair, 6'2, 220 pounds and has a tattoo of a daily crest on his right arm.