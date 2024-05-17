Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has signed a new contract extension at the Leigh Sports Village.

The ex-Papua New Guinea international has agreed to a new three-year deal at Leigh Leopards, extending his stay until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Lam, 53, was appointed Leigh head coach following three years at the newly named The Brick Community Stadium, leading Wigan to the 2020 Super League Grand Final and that year’s League Leaders’ Shield.

He joined Leigh ahead of the 2022 season and won promotion to the top flight before lifting the Challenge Cup with the Leopards, defeating Hull KR in Golden Point extra time at Wembley last season.

It was believed that Lam was attracting interest for the vacant Hull FC role, with Leigh captain John Asiata recently agreeing a deal to move the MKM Stadium from 2025.

But the Australia assistant coach has committed his future at Leigh, commenting: “I promised a five-year plan and this extension shows that I’m as committed to this club now as I was in game one in the Championship.

"The journey I’ve been on with these boys has been absolutely amazing.

“Representing this club is a massive, massive honour. When I came here, I knew this club was a sleeping giant and it didn’t belong in the Championship. To get back into Super League and also bring the Challenge Cup to Leigh for the first time in over fifty years was incredible.

“But that was only part of the journey, it wasn’t the destination.