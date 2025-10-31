Jake Bibby in action for Wigan Warriors in 2022

Former Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup winner Jake Bibby has linked up with Championship side Oldham for the 2026 campaign following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old centre, who was born and raised in Wigan, came through the youth system at Salford, making 80 appearances for the Red Devils between 2015 and 2019, as well as featuring in their 2019 Grand Final defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford.

Bibby joined his boyhood club Wigan ahead of the 2020 season and spent three seasons with the Warriors, helping Matt Peet’s side beat Huddersfield in the 2022 Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what was Peet’s first trophy as head coach of his hometown club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wiganer has just ended a three-year spell with Huddersfield, having made 62 appearances for the Giants, and has now put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Oldham for 2026, saying he turned down offers to stay in Super League in favour of joining Oldham’s bid to get there.

“This is an ambitious club that just missed Super League, and I have Super League ambitions," Bibby said upon his move to the Roughyeds.

“That has set us up for a good pre-season and Championship season, and hopefully we can push on. This club is only going up and up, and I feel like there are good quality players and coaching here to keep progressing.

"I had Super League offers, but there was something about wanting to help this club. You get a bit more out of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a challenging couple of years. Huddersfield were riddled with injuries, so the team couldn't show its true worth. I wasn't playing my greatest rugby at Huddersfield over the last couple of years, but I have felt I am getting back on the horse, and I have something to prove.

“I am not a big-headed person, and I am not a big flamboyant player, but I will work hard. I am a team-first player and will put my body on the line. I am defence-minded as 'D' wins you games and trophies – I value that the most.

“I came on loan from Salford to Oldham, and it has changed a lot, but so have I. I have seen the transformation, and hopefully I can be a part of this journey.

“You need goals as a team – if not, then what are you playing sport for? Every player's goal is to win a Grand Final. I still feel I am a Super League player and there are Super League-quality players here and in the coaching staff, so that feels like the end goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Oldham coach Sean Long is delighted to welcome Bibby to Boundary Park ahead of next year’s Championship campaign.

“Jake will bring experience, aggression and good back-field carry,” said Long. “He has played at the highest level with Wigan and Huddersfield, and I worked with him at Salford many years ago, too. It is brilliant for this club to get him in.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors ace Jake Wardle confident England can respond after Ashes opener