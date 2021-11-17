Former Wigan Warriors coach takes over at Leigh Centurions

Adrian Lam

The 51-year-old, who has spent the last three years as Wigan coach, will commence his duties immediately as preparations for the start of the Championship season continue.

And he intends to make his time outside the tp flight as brief as possible.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge and am excited to be involved," he said. "The target is for us to get promoted back into Super League.

"It’s a different level for me but I have the same expectations as I would have with a Super League club, in that I want the club to do well.

"Leigh Centurions is a proud club and I am looking forward to being part of its history.

"I am also looking forward to learning all about the town and meeting everyone.”

Lam will be reunited with Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester, with the pair having kept in touch since being team-mates at Wigan two decades ago.

“Adrian’s signing is a real signal of intent by the club," said Chester.

"He’s an ex-Super League Coach of the Year and the current Australia assistant coach.

"He was a fantastic international player and he’s coached at the highest level, both here and overseas.

“Now Adrian has been appointed we can sit down and assess the current playing squad and look at areas where we need to strengthen, so that when the season starts at the end of January, we can hit the ground running.

“I’ve known Adrian since we played at Wigan, and we have kept in touch ever since.

"He has always been very supportive of me in my coaching career and regularly sent me texts and rang me up, and I supported him as best I could in return.

“Adrian’s signing is massive for the club and a real coup for us.”