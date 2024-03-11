Former Wigan Warriors, England and NRL prop George Burgess appears in court as sexual touching case heard

Ex-Wigan prop George Burgess appeared in court on Monday

Burgess previously pleaded not guilty to a single charge of sexually touching another person without consent.

The first part of the hearing took place last October where body-worn footage was played to the court of the woman, who told police Burgess tried to kiss her moments after handing over a signed jersey for a charity event.

She offered him a cup of tea to “try to defuse the situation”.

Burgess, 31, from Dewsbury, admitted to going to the home of the woman, whom he had known for about a decade, after agreeing to provide a charity item – a signed St George Illawarra jersey.

Reported by Fox Sports, the woman’s friend told the court Burgess had grabbed her “on her bum”.

Taking to the witness stand at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Monday, Burgess made concessions he was being “flirty” with the woman, but was in “complete denial” that he grabbed her and left when he “could tell she was a bit uncomfortable”.

Burgess admitted to telling her: “We’ve known each other for ten years, nothing has ever happened between us but something should.”

He conceded he had noticed the woman was “a bit uncomfortable”, prompting him to leave.

After leaving, Burgess sent the woman a “horny devil emoji” which she ignored.

She later sent a message saying she was “really uncomfortable” with what happened.

Burgess told the court he was “gutted and shocked” by the message and sent an apology in reply.

The ex-international prop said he was "100 percent" sorry for offending the woman and had sent later Snapchat messages in an attempt to defuse the situation.

Burgess announced his retirement in 2022, although signed to play with Australian club Cairns Brothers in the Cairns and District Rugby League competition last year.

He won 15 caps for England and played for South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Wigan Warriors across his professional career.