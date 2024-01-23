Former Wigan Warriors half-back Brett Finch faces new charge while serving child abuse sentence
Reports in Australia state that the 42-year-old returned to court on Tuesday after breaching reporting obligations.
Finch, who made 60 appearances for Wigan across two seasons in 2011 and 2012, has been serving a community sentence for sending child abuse messages via a sex chat service in an attempt to obtain drugs in 2022.
Mail Online reports that Finch appeared at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday after he was charged with failing to comply with his reporting obligations on December 15.
The 2011 Challenge Cup winner entered a guilty plea and will now have to report to Sutherland Police Station for fingerprinting.
Finch retired in 2013, having made his NRL debut as a 19-year-old with Canberra Raiders.
He also played for Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm in Australia and represented New South Wales in State of Origin.