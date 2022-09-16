Former Wigan Warriors man Brett Finch to learn fate after pleading guilty to sharing child abuse material

The 40-year-old was back in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Friday after admitting one count of using a carriage service to make available child abuse material.

Six other charges of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse were withdrawn.

Brett Finch

Finch will be back in the same court on October 17, where he will learn during a sentence hearing expected to last 90 minutes whether he will be jailed.

9News Sydney have reported he faces up to 15 years in prison.

He told a Sydney court last month he’d only used the online platform on a couple of occasions, and was on drugs at the time.

“It is explainable to the position he was in at that stage, as opposed to the position he’s in now receiving ongoing treatment for his mental health,” said his lawyer, Paul McGirr.

McGirr also told Daily Mail Australia his client had been 'swept up' in a wider police investigation, which led to seven other men aged between 34 and 71 being arrested in raids.

"Brett Finch wasn't the focal point of the investigation and in that particular respect his offending was isolated," McGirr said.

"He doesn't know any of the co-accused and didn’t offend for the almost 12 months before he was arrested."

Finch, who represented New South Wales three times, played for Wigan between 2011-12, scoring 18 tries in 60 appearances.