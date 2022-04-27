Former Wigan Warriors players who are currently with Warrington Wolves

This is the first of five consecutive Super League games away from home for Matty Peet’s side.
They head into this game on the back of a 30-24 victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.
In the last few years, a number of former Wigan players have made the move to the Wolves.
Here are the former Warriors now with Warrington:
1. Josh Charnley
Josh Charnley came through the youth ranks at Wigan before making his senior debut in 2010. He scored in the 2011 Challenge Cup final, and was also involved in the double winning season two years later. The winger left the club following the 2016 Grand Final, joining Sale Sharks. He made his return to Super League in 2018, linking up with Warrington.
Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com
2. George Williams
George Williams made his Warriors debut in 2013, and became a first team regular the following season. The 27-year-old won two Super League Grand Finals and a World Club Challenge during his time with the club. He departed Wigan in 2019, as he made the move to the NRL to play for Canberra Raiders. After returning from Australia, he joined Warrington Wolves.
Photo: Oskar Vierod/SWpix.com
3. Jack Hughes
Warrington captain Jack Hughes came through the Wigan ranks and made his debut for the club in 2011. The 30-year-old featured in the 2013 Grand Final, and went on multiple loan moves during his tenure with the Warriors. He departed permanently in 2016, when he joined the Wolves. Hughes will not feature in the game against Wigan, after being ruled out for four months with a shoulder injury.
Photo: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM
4. Joe Bullock
Joe Bullock started his career with the Warriors, but did not feature for the first team. After permanent spells with Leigh Centurions and Barrow Raiders, he re-joined Wigan in 2019, where he made his Super League debut. He left again in 2021, when he linked up with Warrington.
Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com