Former Wigan Warriors players who are currently with Warrington Wolves

3. Jack Hughes

Warrington captain Jack Hughes came through the Wigan ranks and made his debut for the club in 2011. The 30-year-old featured in the 2013 Grand Final, and went on multiple loan moves during his tenure with the Warriors. He departed permanently in 2016, when he joined the Wolves. Hughes will not feature in the game against Wigan, after being ruled out for four months with a shoulder injury.

Photo: ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX.COM