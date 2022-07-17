Former Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity forward Ricky Bibey found dead

Details are still emerging, but he was believed to be with a 44-year-old woman in Florence at the time.

Local media reported the couple were 'both owners of a real estate buying company that often led them to come to Italy'.

Ricky Bibey

Trinity tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40. Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances. We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."

Former Great Britain star Leon Pryce tweeted: “Sincere condolences to Ricky’s family. We played against each other since the age of about 14. Yorkshire vs Lancashire and together for England schools boys U16’s. A great lad. Absolutely devastating news.”

Ex-England half-back Chris Thorman tweeted: “RIP Ricky. Thoughts and love to his family.”

Former Wales forward Chris Morley tweeted: “Gone to soon Ricky B RIP pal x”

Ex-Super League referee Ian Smith: “Very sad news. RIP Ricky.”