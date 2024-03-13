Former Wigan Warriors star John Bateman hits out against 160 claimants in legal action
Legal proceedings were formally issued against the RFL last year by former players, contending the sport was negligent in failing to take reasonable action to protect them from serious brain injuries.
It has seen a crackdown on head contact in the game, with a Letter of Claim first served in 2022 by a group then of 75.
Bateman, who won two Grand Finals with Wigan, has hit out against the legal proceedings.
Replying to recent reports by Examiner Live, claiming a person who played in Super League last year is among the 160 claimants, Bateman wrote: “160 former players who knew what they signed up for when they started playing.
“Took every penny they could while playing, now taking action against Rugby Football League because they haven’t got a penny of that left.
"Come on man!”