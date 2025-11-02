Blake Green with the Harry Sunderland trophy following Wigan Warriors' Super League Grand Final triumph in 2013

Former Wigan Warriors star Blake Green has landed a new coaching role in the NRL, having been appointed as an assistant coach at North Queensland Cowboys.

Green joins the Cowboys following a successful spell as an assistant coach at Newcastle Knights, with former St Helens boss Paul Wellens also becoming an assistant to Cowboys head coach Todd Payten.

Former halfback Green enjoyed a well-travelled playing career, having made 270 appearances in the NRL and Super League during a 15-year professional career, representing nine clubs.

The 39-year-old spent four seasons in England with Hull KR and Wigan, enjoying two seasons with each club between 2011 and 2014.

Green scored 18 tries in 49 appearances for the Warriors, helping Shaun Wane’s side win the Challenge Cup and Super League double in 2013, whilst claiming the Harry Sunderland trophy for his man of the match performance in the Grand Final win over Warrington Wolves, having played the game with a fractured eye socket.

Following his retirement from playing in 2021, Green transitioned into coaching and occupied various roles at Newcastle, helping the Knights reach the finals multiple times.

“Blake is a huge addition to our coaching staff,” said Cowboys general manager of football Micheal Luck.

“He is one of the most sought-after young coaches in the game, and he comes to our club with tremendous experience both as a player and now as a coach, having developed his craft over the last four years.

“From speaking to a number of players Blake has coached and staff he has worked alongside, his connection to the playing group and appetite for helping individuals improve will be a terrific addition to our programme.”

Meanwhile, Green will be joined at the Cowboys by former St Helens head coach Wellens, who has also been appointed as an assistant to head coach Payten.

Wellens is a bona fide Saints legend, having played 495 games for his boyhood club, as well as winning 32 caps for Great Britain and England.

The 2006 Man of Steel departed St Helens at the end of the 2025 campaign following three seasons as head coach, and now heads to Australia for the next chapter of his coaching journey.

"Paul was one of the great players of the modern era in the Super League, who has developed into a very accomplished coach,” Luck said.

“He is a winner, and he is a competitor. He has extensive experience as both an assistant and head coach, and we are thrilled to secure his services."

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have also appointed recently retired Jordan McLean as transitions coach, where the former Australia international will work alongside Steve Sheppard. Don Singe has been appointed in the newly-created role of head of leadership and culture at the club.

Jonathan Crawley has become an additional full-time physiotherapist at the Cowboys, providing support to long-time head physiotherapists Steve Sartori and Ash Graham.

Payten is delighted with the Cowboys’ bolstered backroom staff as they turn their attention to the 2026 season and beyond.

“It’s exciting to have such great additions to our football programme,” he said.

“Each of our staff brings a unique skillset, and we’re looking forward to working together to give our team the greatest opportunity to be at their best week in and week out.”