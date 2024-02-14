Former Wigan Warriors star Zak Hardaker found guilty of drink driving
The 32-year-old current Leigh Leopards centre was found guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
Leigh Journal reports that Hardaker blew 55 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, in excess of the legal limit of 35mcg, in the early hours of January 31.
Hardaker, who played for Wigan between 2019 and 2022, was fined £1,346.
The 2015 Man of Steel winner was previously banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to a drink driving charge in September 2018, when he was more than twice over the legal limit.
He has still been named in Adrian Lam’s 21-man Leigh squad for their Super League season opener against Huddersfield on Friday evening.