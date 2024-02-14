News you can trust since 1853
Former Wigan Warriors star Zak Hardaker found guilty of drink driving

Former Wigan Warriors star Zak Hardaker has been disqualified from driving for three years after being found guilty of drink driving for a second time.
By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:17 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 17:30 GMT
The 32-year-old current Leigh Leopards centre was found guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Leigh Journal reports that Hardaker blew 55 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, in excess of the legal limit of 35mcg, in the early hours of January 31.

Hardaker, who played for Wigan between 2019 and 2022, was fined £1,346.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 29/01/2024 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leigh Media Day - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, England - Zak Hardaker.Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 29/01/2024 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leigh Media Day - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, England - Zak Hardaker.
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 29/01/2024 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leigh Media Day - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, England - Zak Hardaker.

The 2015 Man of Steel winner was previously banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to a drink driving charge in September 2018, when he was more than twice over the legal limit.

He has still been named in Adrian Lam’s 21-man Leigh squad for their Super League season opener against Huddersfield on Friday evening.

