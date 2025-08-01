Declan Murphy in action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

Former Wigan Warriors trialist Declan Murphy will depart Salford Red Devils at the end of the season to take up a three-year contract with Hull Kingston Rovers.

The livewire fullback has put pen to paper on a deal with the Robins that will keep him at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Murphy was born in Wigan before moving to Auckland in New Zealand at a young age. He headed back to the UK, where he came through the youth system at six-time Premiership champions Saracens, playing in their academy.

The 20-year-old had a brief spell with Wigan earlier this year, running out in a couple of games for the Reserves. After his time with the Warriors, he moved to Salford, where he has since made his Super League debut.

Last month, Murphy signed a deal to remain with the Red Devils for the remainder of the season, but he will link up with Hull KR for 2026 and beyond.

"I’m excited to have signed for a club with such high standards and big ambitions,” said Murphy.

"They have amazing staff, players and support. I’m buzzing to be a part of this exciting environment and play under Willie Peters and his coaching staff.

"I'm looking forward to learning and developing new skills at Hull KR and can’t wait to get started.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters is delighted to secure the services of the highly-rated Murphy, who has caught the eye during his short time in Super League so far.

"It all happened fairly quickly with the signing of Declan,” said Peters. “There were several clubs in for Declan, and rightly so.

"Based on the potential that we see, and what the other clubs saw as well, we are very happy Declan chose Hull KR.

"We feel he’s the right fit for us, and we’re the right fit for him in terms of his development.

"And this is the most important area now for Declan towards having a long and successful Super League career."

Murphy will look to add to his three Super League appearances with Salford in the remainder of the campaign before moving to East Hull.