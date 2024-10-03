Former Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Great Britain man to combine new Super League role with NRL gig
The sought-after 45-year-old has been appointed new high performance consultant at Hull FC ahead next year, and will combine the new position alongside his role at Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.
With previous coaching experiences in Super League and with England Rugby, including their 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan, Clarke joined Australian outfit Sea Eagles ahead of the 2023 campaign as head of performance, making a good impression in his first season under head coach Anthony Seibold.
His job at Manly will remain as his primary role, while acting as a consultant for Hull FC, working with incoming new boss John Cartwright.
It will also see the former player, who made more than 350 career appearances, reunite with former team-mate and director of rugby Richie Myler at the MKM Stadium,
“It’s going to be great to be able to work with a club like Hull FC for the next three years and I’m really grateful to Richie [Myler] and Carty [John Cartwright] for the opportunity,” said Clarke, who made his professional debut with Wigan in 1997 and later retired at Widnes in 2014.
“There’s a lot of work ahead of us with the squad, especially in terms of strength and speed development.
“I’ve been involved with rugby league for 35 years, and I’ve been a head of performance internationally in both codes of rugby for the last ten years.
"Now I feel it is my opportunity to give something back to the game in a different way with this new role with Hull FC – one I am very much looking forward to.”
Myler added: “I’m really pleased to have brought Jon into the club. I can’t emphasise enough how much of a huge coup I think it is for the club.
“We’ve worked really hard to try and bring Jon in because we believe he will be able to have a strong impact on the playing group, but also help develop our own internal staff."
