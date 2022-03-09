1. Gil Dudson

Gil Dudson started his career with Crusaders RL, before making the switch to Wigan in 2012 alongside his teammate Ben Flower. The 31-year-old featured in both the Challenge Cup and Super League final in 2013, as the Warriors lifted both trophies. He left the club at the end of 2014, moving to Widnes Vikings, before later joining Salford. During his time with the Red Devils he reached another Grand Final, but was on the losing side. He’s been with Catalans since 2021, and started this season by being sent to the sin-bin within the first minute of the opening game.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com