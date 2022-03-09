Matty Peet’s side head to Perpignan for the second game of their trip to France.
At the Stade Ernest-Wallon last week, the Warriors just about got past Toulouse Olympique, with Harry Smith producing a late drop goal to claim a dramatic win.
Similar to the last game, there will be some former players for Wigan to face this weekend.
Here are four former Warriors who are now with Catalans:
1. Gil Dudson
Gil Dudson started his career with Crusaders RL, before making the switch to Wigan in 2012 alongside his teammate Ben Flower. The 31-year-old featured in both the Challenge Cup and Super League final in 2013, as the Warriors lifted both trophies. He left the club at the end of 2014, moving to Widnes Vikings, before later joining Salford. During his time with the Red Devils he reached another Grand Final, but was on the losing side. He’s been with Catalans since 2021, and started this season by being sent to the sin-bin within the first minute of the opening game.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Michael McIlorum
Yorkshire-born Michael McIlorum first joined Wigan’s U18s academy side in 2005, with his senior debut coming two years later in a Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Harlequins. During his time at the club he won four major honours, including two Super Leagues and two Challenge Cups. He was amongst the scorers in the 30-16 victory over Warrington in the 2013 Grand Final. At the start of 2018, the Ireland international made the move to Perpignan. In his first season with the Dragons he lifted another Challenge Cup, as they beat the Wolves 20-14 at Wembley.
Photo: Chris Mangnall / SWPIX.COM
3. Tom Davies
Winger Tom Davies made a try-scoring start to his Wigan career in 2017, as went over on his debut for the club. During his first year at the club he scored a total of 14 tries, leading to him being handed the number two shirt for the following season. He featured and scored in the 2018 Grand Final victory over Warrington, to cap off another strong year. In the following campaign he picked up a long term injury, before he decided to depart Wigan and head over to France to join the Dragons.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com