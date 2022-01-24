Fresh offers made to house new Rugby League Museum as council row rumbles on

The George Hotel. Picture: SWPix

Tim Adams, chair of the RL Cares charity responsible for finding a new home for the museum, claims the council broke a legally-binding contract in reneging on its plan to restore it to the George Hotel in Huddersfield, the birthplace of rugby league.

The George, where 21 northern clubs voted to break away from the Rugby Football Union in August 1895 to form what later became the Rugby Football League, housed Mike Stephenson’s collection of mementoes and artefacts up to 2013 when it was forced to close.

Kirklees Council bought the hotel as part of its renovation of the area and in June 2020 won a tender process after agreeing to restore the museum to its iconic home.

Since then, the council have claimed the project could cost the local taxpayer £20million and has offered to house the museum elsewhere in the town.

RL Cares, in conjunction with the RFL, says it has yet to receive details of any alternative plan and is now exploring other options, admitting it is unlikely to go down the legal route.

“The acceptance of the tender document means it becomes law but we have wasted an awful lot of time already and we are a charity so we should not be spending money on legal redress,” Adams said.

“We don’t want to burn bridges with the Council, we do want honesty and, if they are serious about wanting the museum in Huddersfield, they should make us an offer.”

The charity was at one stage in partnership with Bradford Council while Kirklees beat off competition from Wigan and Leeds to secure the right to house the museum.

Adams admits the bid could now be put back out to tender and says there is fresh interest.

“If Kirklees wish to make an offer, would consider it, but we have to consider other options,” he said.

“We are being approached by others, who have concluded the George Hotel is no longer an option.”

A petition calling on Kirklees to re-house the museum at the George has gained just short of 10,000 signatures.