England captain George Williams (left) and Australia skipper Isaah Yeo (right) pictured with the Rugby League Ashes trophy at Wembley Stadium

One-time ‘shy kid’ George Williams has now found his voice - and the England captain is urging fans to raise theirs too.

The former Wigan Warriors star, who is now plying his trade with Warrington Wolves, will lead out England in the much-anticipated first Rugby League Ashes Test with Australia in more than two decades.

And with a crowd of about 60,000 expected at Wembley on Saturday, the proud Wiganer says the home fans can have a huge influence before the series moves on to sell-out Tests at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium and Leeds’ Headingley on successive Saturdays.

Williams, who spent two years in the NRL with Canberra Raiders, said: “I think we need the English noise, to be honest, that the Australians are not used to hostile singing environments.

“We need English fans to get behind us, make our voice known, because we'll need them.”

The Warrington halfback, looking to claim his 21st England cap, came through the ranks at hometown club Wigan when England coach Shaun Wane was in charge.

By his own admission, he was a quiet halfback at first, which made the idea of one day being captain of England fanciful.

“It’s somewhere where I never thought I would be, to be honest,” said Williams, who starred for Wigan from 2013 to 2019.

“I was quite a shy kid growing up. It took me a while to learn how to use my voice, so it's been a long journey for me.”

Williams was nine years old when the last Ashes series was played in 2003, and will turn 31 the day before the second Test at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“Hopefully it'll be 2-0 by then, but no, the challenge ahead is massive,” he said. “Hopefully, my birthday is one to remember.

“To play for England was the pinnacle for me, so to be the captain, so, so special.”

With the crowd behind him, Williams will look to Wane – yet to face Australia in his five years in charge of the national side – for guidance through their toughest fixtures against back-to-back World Cup winners Australia.

“He knows everything about me,” Williams said of Wane. “All good and bad, he’s seen me grow up. I love working with him, and that’ll never change.”

The Kangaroos announced their squad early, with four players set for debuts, but Wane waited until Thursday to confirm his side, handing places to Wigan pair Ethan Havard and Jake Wardle. Harry Smith misses out, meaning Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis is likely to partner Williams at halfback.

All three matches kick off at 2.30pm and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

