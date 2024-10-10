From Tingha to Old Trafford: How bush footy shaped Bevan French's rise to Super League stardom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bevan French is household name in Super League these days: a far-cry from having honed his craft playing bush footy in his tiny town of Tingha.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition’s X-factor star played his amateur days in the region of New South Wales until the age of 18, taught to play what he saw in front of him - before moving to Sydney and being a part of his first NRL system, spotted by a recruitment officer called Anthony Field.

“I played when I was five, and up until 18, I just played rugby league raw - off-the-cuff play,” the 2023 Man of Steel said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bevan French has scored 22 tries in all competitions this year

“That was the environment I was in from where I grew up. I didn’t learn systems, getting to marks, all that sort of stuff, until I was 18.

“That’s what it probably comes down to; playing rugby league out in the middle of nowhere and not knowing what a game plan is - just playing what you see.

“I was very lucky and fortunate to be spotted where I was playing at the time. I remember my first week of pre-season as an 18-year-old and I felt like going straight back to my hometown - it was hard!

“I knew I had to be patient. I started playing first-grade just two years later, I probably wasn’t ready physically, and they probably knew that as well, but it was just the circumstances that we were in. I knew it would take extra time to feel out and get that strength that you need to be at the top of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French, who also grew up playing touch rugby in Australia, boasts an impressive ever-growing highlight reel for the Warriors - who are one win away from claiming a historic quadruple in a calendar year.

Matt Peet has led his hometown club to all the titles on offer this year - World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield – with French looking to be a part of a history-making Super League outfit at Old Trafford on Saturday with Hull KR standing in their way.

“I’ve said it numerous times, this is why you play rugby league as a kid. You want to be on stages like this at the business end of the season,” French added.

“I’m grateful more than anything.”