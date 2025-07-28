Micky Higham at the 2025 Great Britain Rugby League Lions Luncheon at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford

A fundraising page has been set up to provide support for former Super League star Micky Higham, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 widespread metastasized cancer in June.

Higham is one of the finest hookers Super League has seen over the years, making more than 500 appearances across spells with Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, as well as appearing for Great Britain and England on the international stage.

The 44-year-old was initially diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma in November 2022 after discovering a lump under his arm in August that year, but thanks to surgery and immunotherapy, he was declared cancer-free.

But sadly, the cancer has since returned more aggressively, with a JustGiving page set up to help support his treatment, family and cancer research. There is also a walking fundraiser event planned for Sunday, August 24.

Created by Emma Worrall, the fundraising page states: “In March 2025, Micky found another lump in his lower back. Scans revealed a 10cm growth, and further tests confirmed the cancer had returned aggressively, spreading to other muscles. In June, Micky and his family were dealt a devastating blow: the diagnosis - Stage 4 widespread metastasized cancer.

“Despite this, Micky continues to show the same resilience and determination that made him a force on the rugby pitch. He’s not just fighting for himself; he’s fighting for his family, for others facing cancer, for a future where this disease can be beaten.

“Sadly, Micky was told last week that he is unable to proceed with a UK-based clinical trial. He and Kate are now fighting for access to promising trials in Europe, determined to find the right treatment.

“Since retiring from rugby, Micky has dedicated himself to the Leigh community, running a family gym and helping others achieve their health goals.

"Now, unable to work due to treatment, Micky and Kate face mounting emotional and financial pressure. But true to form, Micky isn’t backing down. He’s taking on a fundraising walk to raise money for his treatment, support his family, and contribute to vital cancer research.

"Alongside the walk, a range of fundraising activities will be planned over the coming months, giving everyone the chance to get involved, show support, and help make a real difference."

At the time of writing on Monday morning, more than 750 people have donated, raising more than £23,000. Should you wish to make a donation to support Higham and his family, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emma-worrall-2?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL.

Higham began his professional career with hometown club Leigh back in 1999 before moving St Helens two seasons later. He helped the Saints win the Super League Grand Final in 2002 and signed for Wigan ahead of the 2006 season, going on to spend three seasons with the Cherry and Whites.

The club where he spent most time was Warrington, though, enjoying seven seasons with the Wolves between 2009 and 2015. He made 174 appearances in primrose and blue, helping the Wire win three Challenge Cup finals. Higham’s career came full circle in 2015, when he returned to his beloved Leigh, the place where it all began, before retiring in 2019.

His sons – Harry and Alex – also play rugby league. Harry is currently playing for League 1 club Swinton Lions, whilst Alex is in Wigan’s Scholarship programme.