GALLERY: 10 of the best fan pics as Wigan Warriors enjoy their trip to Sheffield

By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Feb 2025, 20:14 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at Sheffield as Wigan Warriors took their first step on the road back to Wembley with a comfortable Challenge Cup victory on Friday night.

Up the Warriors!

1. WARRIORS FANS GALLERY AT SHEFFIELD

. Photo: Bernard Platt

2. WARRIORS FANS GALLERY V SHEFFIELD

. Photo: Bernard Platt

3. WARRIORS FANS GALLERY AT SHEFFIELD

. Photo: Bernard Platt

4. WARRIORS FANS GALLERY AT SHEFFIELD

. Photo: Bernard Platt

