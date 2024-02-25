News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: 24 access-all-area pics as Wigan Warriors are crowned world club champions!

Our snappers were granted access all areas to take you behind the scenes as Wigan Warriors beat Penrith Panthers to become world champions for a fifth time!
By Paul Kendrick
Published 25th Feb 2024, 20:34 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 20:56 GMT

‘We are the champions!’

The DW Stadium in all its glory

The DW Stadium in all its glory Photo: Bernard Platt

Before the off

Before the off Photo: Bernard Platt

Mutual respect on the final hooter

Mutual respect on the final hooter Photo: Bernard Platt

In the winners' enclosure!

In the winners' enclosure! Photo: Bernard Platt

