Gallery: 24 of the best Wigan Warriors pre-match fan pics from ultimate round of Super League season

By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Sep 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 10:47 BST
It was a big night at the Brick Community Stadium on Thursday with Wigan Warriors in action for the ultimate round of the regular Super League campaign.

Here are the best pre-match fan pictures from inside the ground ahead of kick-off against Salford Red Devils, with the fixture also celebrating Retro Round.

.

1. Warriors v Red Devils

. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
.

2. Warriors v Red Devils

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
.

3. Warriors v Red Devils

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
.

4. Warriors v Red Devils

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueSalford Red Devils