Gallery: 36 more brilliant Wigan Warriors fan photos from in and around Old Trafford

By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:22 BST
More brilliant fan photos from Saturday’s historic day at Old Trafford – with an attendance of 68,173, the highest gate since 2017.

Cherry and White!

.

1. More fantastic fan pics from Old Trafford

. Photo: Steve Flynn

Photo Sales
.

2. More fantastic fan pics from Old Trafford

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
.

3. More fantastic fan pics from Old Trafford

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
.

4. More fantastic fan pics from Old Trafford

. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Old Trafford
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice