It was the Championship side’s highest crowd in nearly two decades, with our man Bernard Platt there for the first away gallery of 2025!
1 / 4
It was the Championship side’s highest crowd in nearly two decades, with our man Bernard Platt there for the first away gallery of 2025!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.