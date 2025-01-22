Gallery: Best fan pics as Wigan Warriors enjoy first outing of 2025 against Championship new boys

By Josh McAllister
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:51 BST
Wigan Warriors claimed a 28-16 win over Oldham in their first of two pre-season fixtures, with a crowd of more than 3,000 at Boundary Park.

It was the Championship side’s highest crowd in nearly two decades, with our man Bernard Platt there for the first away gallery of 2025!

