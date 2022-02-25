Matty Peet's side made it three wins in their opening three Super League games.

There were also some noteworthy moments away from the field, with a current fans favourite making a return, while tributes were paid to a popular figure from the past.

Here are some of the highlights:

Fans took part in a minute's silence Va'aiga Tuigamala prior to kick off, following the death of the club legend at the age of 52.

Liam Farrell went over for a brace in the first half, making it three tries in his opening three games

Jake Bibby also went over for his third try of the season

Bevan French returned to the DW Stadium to watch the game from the stands. He received a warm reception from the fans.