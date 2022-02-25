A minute's silence took place prior to the match to remember Va'aiga Tuigamala

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French's return to the DW Stadium and Liam Farrell's brace among the standout moments on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants 22-12 at the DW Stadium on Thursday night with plenty of notable moments both on and off the pitch.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:55 am

Matty Peet's side made it three wins in their opening three Super League games.

There were also some noteworthy moments away from the field, with a current fans favourite making a return, while tributes were paid to a popular figure from the past.

Here are some of the highlights:

1.

Fans took part in a minute's silence Va'aiga Tuigamala prior to kick off, following the death of the club legend at the age of 52.

Photo: Bernard Platt

2.

Liam Farrell went over for a brace in the first half, making it three tries in his opening three games

Photo: Bernard Platt

3.

Jake Bibby also went over for his third try of the season

Photo: Bernard Platt

4.

Bevan French returned to the DW Stadium to watch the game from the stands. He received a warm reception from the fans.

Photo: Bernard Platt

