GALLERY: Happy Birthday Mr Wigan - Billy Boston at 90!
By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Aug 2024, 18:09 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 11:06 GMT
With Billy Boston – arguably the greatest player in Wigan Rugby League history – celebrating his 90th birthday this week, we take a trip down Memory Lane and revisit some memorable moments from the past...
Many happy returns!
1. Billy Boston at 90!
Shaun Edwards and Billy Boston share a toast as they are the first two players to be honoured in Wigan Warriors' new Hall of Fame at a dinner held at Wrightington Country Club in March 1998 Photo: Frank Orrell
Unveiling of the Billy Boston statue in Believe Square, Wigan, with various dignitaries including Lisa Nandy MP, Coun David Molyneux, Lord Peter Smith, Mayor Ron Conway and former Wigan Observer editor Janet Wilson Photo: Neil Cross
