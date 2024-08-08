A pair of sporting greats...Sir Stanley Matthews and our own Billy Boston in 1967A pair of sporting greats...Sir Stanley Matthews and our own Billy Boston in 1967
A pair of sporting greats...Sir Stanley Matthews and our own Billy Boston in 1967

GALLERY: Happy Birthday Mr Wigan - Billy Boston at 90!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Aug 2024, 18:09 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 11:06 GMT
With Billy Boston – arguably the greatest player in Wigan Rugby League history – celebrating his 90th birthday this week, we take a trip down Memory Lane and revisit some memorable moments from the past...

Many happy returns!

Shaun Edwards and Billy Boston share a toast as they are the first two players to be honoured in Wigan Warriors' new Hall of Fame at a dinner held at Wrightington Country Club in March 1998

1. Billy Boston at 90!

Shaun Edwards and Billy Boston share a toast as they are the first two players to be honoured in Wigan Warriors' new Hall of Fame at a dinner held at Wrightington Country Club in March 1998

Unveiling of the Billy Boston statue in Believe Square, Wigan, with various dignitaries including Lisa Nandy MP, Coun David Molyneux, Lord Peter Smith, Mayor Ron Conway and former Wigan Observer editor Janet Wilson

2. Billy Boston at 90!

Unveiling of the Billy Boston statue in Believe Square, Wigan, with various dignitaries including Lisa Nandy MP, Coun David Molyneux, Lord Peter Smith, Mayor Ron Conway and former Wigan Observer editor Janet Wilson

Billy Boston in familiar pose

3. Billy Boston at 90!

Billy Boston in familiar pose

Billy Boston opening a sports bar dedicated to him at the Caledonian, Ashton-in-Makerfield

4. Billy Boston at 90!

Billy Boston opening a sports bar dedicated to him at the Caledonian, Ashton-in-Makerfield

