GALLERY: Wigan Warriors enjoy the bright lights of Las Vegas!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 09:17 BST
Players, staff and supporters of Wigan Warriors have been making their presence felt in Las Vegas this week ahead of the historic Super League clash with Warrington Wolves this weekend.

Viva Las Vegas!

Liam Farrell and George Williams hit the strip!

1. VIVA LAS VEGAS!

Liam Farrell and George Williams hit the strip! Photo: SWpix.com

George Williams and Liam Farrell meet Kezie Apps of the Australian Jillaroos

2. VIVA LAS VEGAS

George Williams and Liam Farrell meet Kezie Apps of the Australian Jillaroos Photo: Getty

The Wigan players get stuck into some hard work

3. VIVA LAS VEGAS!

The Wigan players get stuck into some hard work Photo: SWpix.com

Kruise Leeming, Brian Carney and Junior Nsemba enjoy the view

4. VIVA LAS VEGAS!

Kruise Leeming, Brian Carney and Junior Nsemba enjoy the view Photo: SWpix.com

