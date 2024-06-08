GALLERY: Wigan Warriors fans make themselves heard inside Wembley Stadium
By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 17:29 BST
The thousands of Wigan Warriors fans inside Wembley Stadium made themselves heard from the off in the Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves at Wembley.
1. WIGAN WARRIORS FANS INSIDE WEMBLEY
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. WIGAN WARRIORS FANS INSIDE WEMBLEY
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. WIGAN WARRIORS FANS INSIDE WEMBLEY
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. WIGAN WARRIORS FANS INSIDE WEMBLEY
. Photo: Bernard Platt