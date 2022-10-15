News you can trust since 1853
Jason Robinson helped to carry out the men's World Cup trophy (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

GALLERY: Wigan Warriors legends involved in Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony at St James' Park

The Rugby League World Cup is officially underway- with a number of Wigan legends playing their part in the opening ceremony.

By Amos Wynn
5 minutes ago
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 5:53pm

Andy Gregory and Jason Robinson were both involved in the proceedings at St James’ Park to mark the start of the tournament.

The ceremony wasn’t without its hitches, with a sound problem causing a delay.

It also meant Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs only managed to perform one song.

Nonetheless, frontman Ricky Wilson kept the fans entertained.

1. Pre-match

Fans start to arrive at St James' Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

Photo: George Wood

2. OH MY GOD

The Kaiser Chiefs performed at the opening ceremony before sound issues cut short their set (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

Photo: Alex Livesey

3. The mascot

RugBee ahead of the game (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. Andy Gregory among the flag bearers

Wigan legend Andy Gregory was the flag bearer for England (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Steele

