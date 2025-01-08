Gallery: Wigan Warriors open their Robin Park doors as stars return

By Josh McAllister, Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:47 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 15:05 GMT
Reigning champions Wigan Warriors opened their doors at Robin Park Arena on Monday for their annual media day.

Matt Peet’s squad open their pre-season schedule next week against Sean Long’s Oldham at Boundary Park, before a friendly against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium for Ash Handley’s testimonial.

Overseas and international stars reported back to Robin Park Arena following Christmas, with the squad preparing for another title-defending Super League campaign.

Bevan French talks to media at Robin Park Erna

1. Wigan Warriors Media Day

Bevan French talks to media at Robin Park Erna Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Nathan Lowe is one of five academy products to have been promoted to the senior squad ahead of 2025

2. Wigan Warriors Media Day

Nathan Lowe is one of five academy products to have been promoted to the senior squad ahead of 2025 Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Harvie Hill in pre-season training

3. Wigan Warriors Media Day

Harvie Hill in pre-season training Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Full-back Jai Field recently returned from Australia to report to pre-season training

4. Wigan Warriors Media Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Full-back Jai Field recently returned from Australia to report to pre-season training Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Robin ParkOldhamLeeds RhinosSuper League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice