Matt Peet’s squad open their pre-season schedule next week against Sean Long’s Oldham at Boundary Park, before a friendly against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium for Ash Handley’s testimonial.
Overseas and international stars reported back to Robin Park Arena following Christmas, with the squad preparing for another title-defending Super League campaign.
Wigan Warriors Media Day
Bevan French talks to media at Robin Park Arena
Wigan Warriors Media Day
Nathan Lowe is one of five academy products to have been promoted to the senior squad ahead of 2025
Wigan Warriors Media Day
Harvie Hill in pre-season training
Wigan Warriors Media Day
Full-back Jai Field recently returned from Australia to report to pre-season training
