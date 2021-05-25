George Williams accuses Canberra Raiders of 'kicking him out the door'

George Williams

The Raiders issued a statement today to say the homesick halfback was leaving immediately.

The shock move caught everyone by surprise including Williams, given Canberra had previously said they intended to make him honour the remaining 18 months of his contract.

Ex-Wigan ace Williams has tweeted today to deny a report headlined "Williams dumps Raiders by text".

And he even cast doubt on his immediate exit, pointing out he hasn't agreed to the release.

He posted: "FALSE. I text to explain my mental well-being to the welfare manager? I asked for a release weeks ago for the end of the season... Not once did I ask for a immediate release but Instead of supporting me the club kicked me out the door. Plus I’ve not even signed the release."

But Raiders CEO Don Furner said the decision to release the 26-year-old now was in the best interests for all parties, saying his position became “untenable” and that he had refused to train with the NRL outfit.

“George and his partner have asked on a number of occasions for a release to return to England to be closer to their families and we’ve decided to grant their request,” Furner said.

“George withdrew from training today and from the game this weekend which highlighted to the Club the seriousness of George’s request.