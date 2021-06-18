George Williams confirms he will NOT be returning to Wigan Warriors

George Williams

As Wigantoday exclusively revealed earlier this week, the halfback looks set to sign for Warrington after being released from Canberra.

His move to the Wolves has not been confirmed but Wigan tonight released a statement announcing he will not be rejoining his hometown club, who he left at the end of 2019 to join Canberra.

Chairman Ian Lenagan said: “Wigan had a signed agreement in place for George Williams to return to Wigan once his stint in the NRL had finished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"During our discussions to bring him back following his decision to leave Canberra, George made it clear personally to me and to Kris Radlinski that he had had discussions with another club and, even though he appreciated what Wigan had done for him, he preferred a new challenge and hence did not want to return to Wigan.

“Wigan could have forced the issue legally but that's not how we operate. If a player is emotionally absent, then there is no point in him being at Wigan.

“We wish George well in his career and also in life, as he embarks on life's greatest journey as a father."

It is understood Warrington are prepared to make use of the marquee player allowance to sign Williams on a lucrative deal, meaning only £150,000 would count on the salary cap, but the 26-year-old insists money was not a deciding factor in his decision to move elsewhere.

The stand-off, named in Shaun Wane's England squad, said: “Wigan acted professionally and honourably throughout and tried their very hardest to retain me such that finance was not an issue.

"I thank them for agreeing not to take legal action against me, even though their signed option allowed that course of action, in the spirit of allowing me to commence playing quickly again with a World Cup place for England in prospect.”

Wire are also signing Wigan prop Joe Bullock for 2022 and have ex-Warriors Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes in their ranks.

Williams burst onto the scene in 2013 and after steady progress, was handed the No.6 shirt in 2015.