George Williams shared his pride as he prepares to lead England as captain in his hometown to open the Test series against a star-studded Samoa outfit.

The 29-year-old Wigan academy product, who made a try-scoring debut for England in 2015, was appointed skipper back in April 2023, immediately leading the side to a 64-0 thumping over France in the mid-season international.

Shaun Wane’s side will be looking to avenge their heartbreaking 2022 World Cup semi-final defeat at the Emirates Stadium, with the series opener in Wigan on Sunday before heading to Leeds’ Headingley Stadium the following Saturday.

“It’s going to be a good challenge. You always want to be playing against the best teams and the best players in the world and you get that in Samoa,” Williams said.

The Brick Community Stadium will host the opening Test match against England and Samoa

“We believe in our group and what we’re trying to build. The last few years have been up and down, and obviously the World Cup semi-final has been mentioned.

“We’re coming in on the back of a great win against Tonga, and we’re hoping to do the same, but we know that we’ve got a tough challenge on our hands.”

A proud captain, Williams admits that Sunday will feel that extra bit special to lead England in his hometown, while up to four Wigan stars could also feature under Shaun Wane, including uncapped duo Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall. In-form prop Luke Thompson meanwhile will be forced to watch from the sidelines due to a one-match suspension.

The half-back, who won two Grand Finals with the Warriors in 2016 and 2018, continued: “It’s unbelievable for me [to be captain]. It’s something that I still have to pinch myself over sometimes.

“I’m from Wigan, so to play in Wigan as the captain of your country is beyond my wildest of dreams. My friends and family will be there too.

“I’ll enjoy doing that, but there’s a job to do. I won’t get too emotional with it. We’ve got to play a good team in Samoa.

“I’m just glad we’ve got the games on and I’m just really looking forward to Sunday afternoon.”