George Williams: Why I signed for Warrington Wolves instead of Wigan Warriors

George Williams will wear the No.31 at Warrington - the same number Andrew Johns wore in his stint at the club

The England halfback, who was released by Canberra mid-season, had already turned down an option to return to hometown club Wigan

His move to Wire was widely expected and after completing the deal, Williams said the reason was to make history with the Wolves.

"Something they've not done and what people talk about is win the Grand Final, and that motivates me so much," Williams, who won the Grand Final with Wigan in 2016 and 2018, told Sky Sports.

"It's a massive motivation of mine and something I want to bring to Warrington in the next three and a half years.

"To be in the first Warrington team to do that would be special and you'd go down in history. That's what I'm looking to do."

Williams is likely to feature against the Warriors, where he departed in 2019 to move to the NRL, on July 28.