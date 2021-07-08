George Williams: Why I signed for Warrington Wolves instead of Wigan Warriors
George Williams has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Warrington.
The England halfback, who was released by Canberra mid-season, had already turned down an option to return to hometown club Wigan
His move to Wire was widely expected and after completing the deal, Williams said the reason was to make history with the Wolves.
"Something they've not done and what people talk about is win the Grand Final, and that motivates me so much," Williams, who won the Grand Final with Wigan in 2016 and 2018, told Sky Sports.
"It's a massive motivation of mine and something I want to bring to Warrington in the next three and a half years.
"To be in the first Warrington team to do that would be special and you'd go down in history. That's what I'm looking to do."
Williams is likely to feature against the Warriors, where he departed in 2019 to move to the NRL, on July 28.
He added: "It would be a strange one being a home boy from Wigan. It was my dream to play for Wigan, but now I'm on to a different chapter of my life and I'll be fully focused if I do play that night to get the win for Warrington."