The Wales and Great Britain international played at Central Park between 1981 and 1984, scoring twice in 63 appearances, after signing from Widnes.
He also played for Warrington and Rochdale Hornets during his rugby league playing career, as well as Neath RFC in union.
Wales Rugby League chairman Brian Juliff said: “Glyn was a good friend and teammate to me at both Wales and Wigan.
“He was a great character, an outstanding athlete and fearless competitor who was respected and admired throughout rugby league and rugby union.
“We will all miss Glyn’s presence, sense of humour and infectious personality. Condolences to all of Glyn’s family and RIP to a top man.”