The Wales and Great Britain international played at Central Park between 1981 and 1984, scoring twice in 63 appearances, after signing from Widnes.

He also played for Warrington and Rochdale Hornets during his rugby league playing career, as well as Neath RFC in union.

Wales Rugby League chairman Brian Juliff said: “Glyn was a good friend and teammate to me at both Wales and Wigan.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glyn Shaw played for Wigan at Central Park during the early 1980s

“He was a great character, an outstanding athlete and fearless competitor who was respected and admired throughout rugby league and rugby union.