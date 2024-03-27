Good Friday: Predicted Wigan Warriors XVII to take on rivals St Helens

Wigan Warriors will visit a sold-out Totally Wicked Stadium for this year’s Good Friday derby fixture.
By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT

The clash against St Helens takes place during Rivals Round, and here is our predicted Wigan Warriors 17.

The full-back has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad after missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Sheffield Eagles

1. Jai Field

The full-back has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad after missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Sheffield Eagles Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Lebanon international has not missed a competitive game since 2023 Round 7 v Leigh

2. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international has not missed a competitive game since 2023 Round 7 v Leigh Photo: Gareth Williams

Photo Sales
The centre was fined for a Grade B head contact charge during the week but avoided a suspension

3. Adam Keighran

The centre was fined for a Grade B head contact charge during the week but avoided a suspension Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
The in-form centre signed a new five-year contract this week

4. Jake Wardle

The in-form centre signed a new five-year contract this week Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page