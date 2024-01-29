Grand Final winner Paul Prescott takes up new role at RFL with Premier League experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2010 Super League Grand Final winner has been working in football with the Premier League since retiring in 2013, now as their head of operations – football development.

The performance and coaching sub-committee held its first meeting earlier this month, chaired by RFL non-executive director Dr Cherrie Daley.

Applicants to join the sub-committee were invited last November to ‘advise on the evolution of the high-performance strategy for Rugby League’ and to provide ‘guidance to the sport on all on-field performance and coaching related matters impacting the development and performance of England teams and programmes.’

Paul Prescott has returned to the sport with a new role at the Rugby Football League

Prescott, who also won the Challenge Cup in 2011 and made 145 appearances for Wigan before being forced to hang up the boots due to injury, is joined by Anna Garside, Bradley Pryjmachuk, John Alder, Rachael Dawe and Ian Pyper.

Dr Dave Rotheram, the former St Helens and Scotland coach who is the RFL’s chief on-field officer, and the RFL’s chief executive Tony Sutton will also sit on the sub-committee.

Dr Cherrie Daley said: “Performance and coaching forms a critical area of the RFL’s responsibilities as the Rugby League’s National Governing Body, most obviously with the development and performance of our England teams.

"We were delighted by the quality of applicants for the new sub-committee, with our six appointments providing an outstanding range and depth of experience.