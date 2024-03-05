Grassroots rugby league clubs chance to win £10,000 worth of prizes

Northern is offering grassroots rugby league clubs the chance to win training equipment, match kit and Super League tickets as part of a £10,000 giveaway.
By Josh McAllister
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The train operator, which is an official partner of the league, launched the competition earlier this month.

Read More
Jack Heggie looks ahead to exciting campaign for Super League Wheelchair champio...

Amateur clubs, including senior sides, community clubs, school teams and youth groups are being invited to submit a 30-second video featuring a player or coach explaining why they love the game and footage of their best try or slickest training ground move.

Northern offering grassroots rugby league clubs chance to win prizes in £10,000 giveawayNorthern offering grassroots rugby league clubs chance to win prizes in £10,000 giveaway
Northern offering grassroots rugby league clubs chance to win prizes in £10,000 giveaway
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winner will receive a full match kit for 30 players, training equipment and tickets to Super League games.

Five other clubs will be presented with training equipment, as well as tickets for Magic Weekend, which is heading to Elland Road later in August, and the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

All entries must be submitted by Friday 5 April and the winners will be announced the following Friday.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’re really proud to support rugby league clubs at the heart of communities across the North of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After our last £10,000 giveaway in 2023, we’re delighted to be offering more fantastic prizes to seven lucky clubs this year, so they can be enjoyed by the players and other volunteers who are all so passionate about this great sport.”

He added: “As an operator which serves more than 500 stations across the rugby league heartland, we’re always working with Betfred Super League to support the community clubs that matter to local people.”

Full details of the competition are available via the Northern website.

Related topics:Super LeagueMark PowlesElland RoadOld TraffordNorth