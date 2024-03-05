Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The train operator, which is an official partner of the league, launched the competition earlier this month.

Amateur clubs, including senior sides, community clubs, school teams and youth groups are being invited to submit a 30-second video featuring a player or coach explaining why they love the game and footage of their best try or slickest training ground move.

Northern offering grassroots rugby league clubs chance to win prizes in £10,000 giveaway

The winner will receive a full match kit for 30 players, training equipment and tickets to Super League games.

Five other clubs will be presented with training equipment, as well as tickets for Magic Weekend, which is heading to Elland Road later in August, and the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

All entries must be submitted by Friday 5 April and the winners will be announced the following Friday.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’re really proud to support rugby league clubs at the heart of communities across the North of England.

“After our last £10,000 giveaway in 2023, we’re delighted to be offering more fantastic prizes to seven lucky clubs this year, so they can be enjoyed by the players and other volunteers who are all so passionate about this great sport.”

He added: “As an operator which serves more than 500 stations across the rugby league heartland, we’re always working with Betfred Super League to support the community clubs that matter to local people.”