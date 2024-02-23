Ground-breaking access into Sam Tomkins’ final few games, including mic'd up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The footage will be included in the ground-breaking documentary set to be shown next week at The Edge, with filmmakers given access-all-areas into the ex-full-back’s life.

“A lot of the documentary is behind the scenes in terms of training and things, and at home,” Tomkins explained.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Tomkins retired at the end of the 2023 Super League season following the Grand Final against his former club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People know me as the rugby league player but I’m a dad of four kids, I’m a husband, so there’s another side.

“That’s a side of athletes people don’t get to see.

“I think the most interesting bit is that I wore a microphone during games. Listening back, you don’t remember what you say.

“Fans get to watch on TV or from a stand, but it’ll be very different from what they see there. Giving people who are interested to be right in the mix of it, it’s a great opportunity."

Tomkins will be joined be some of his former club and international team-mates on Wednesday, February 28, including George Williams and Josh Charnley, with Sky Sports presenter Jenna Brooks to host a Q&A with the stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just a showing of a documentary, that’s half of it,” Tomkins explained of next week’s unique event.

"The other half is having ex team-mates there, with Jenna Brooks interviewing us all on stage and then it’ll open up to questions.

“Hopefully it’s an event not to miss.

“It’s unique, the documentary is unique, getting all those players in the same spot, giving people the chance to ask what they want.

“It’ll be a great night.”