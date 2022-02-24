Zak Hardaker named in Wigan Warriors' starting line-up for his 300th career appearance

The 30-year-old will make his 300th career appearance, over 10 years on from making his professional debut.

After starting his rugby journey with Featherstone Rovers, he has gone on to play for Leeds Rhinos, Penrith Panthers, Castleford Tigers and Wigan.

He has won three Grand Finals, two Challenges Cups and was named as the 2015 Man of Steel.

Zak Hardaker

Hardaker hopes he can add more silverware to his collection this season at the DW Stadium.

He said: "I want to achieve something at this club, I want some proper silverware.

“It’s a really good environment. The boys are able to voice their views to the leadership group, who are talking to the coaches.

“Matty (Peet) said it’s about trust, we are building a culture that’s not just player based and much bigger than rugby league.

“It’s the best it’s been since I’ve been at Wigan."

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Zak Hardaker, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Ollie Partington.