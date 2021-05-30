Hardaker red card was 'unacceptable' - Warriors coach

Zak Hardaker

After being second best from pretty much minute one, Wigan's afternoon went from very bad to even worse when Hardaker was dismissed for appearing to headbutt Sam Tomkins, whose brother Joel was sin-binned for retaliating with a flurry of punches.

With the game already long gone - the 48-0 scoreline flattered Wigan if anything - Wigan have an anxious wait now to see if any further disciplinary action is forthcoming.

"I need to have a look at that more closely, but to get a red card for that is just unacceptable," Lam fumed.

"With a minute to go in the game...I didn't see it properly, we didn't have a good angle, but it was a really poor end to the game.

"It's a nightmare, it's not good for us.

"We're already short in terms of outside backs.

"So for that to happen, it's probably the most disappointing aspect of the game."