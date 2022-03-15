Harrison Hansen says he enjoyed the "best time" of his career with Wigan Warriors

The 36-year-old played his first Super League game since 2018 in Toulouse’s match against Wakefield last Friday.

Hansen has pinpointed the time he spent at the DW Stadium between 2004-2013 as a period he’ll never forget.

He said: “Wigan is where I started and won all my silverware and stuff. It was the best time of my career, and it will always have a special place in my heart.

Harrison Hansen says Wigan will always have a place in his heart

“When (Michael) Maguire came, he changed the whole mentality and the culture of the club. It was a great time, he brought in the Melbourne Storm philosophy with the wrestle and the mental toughness, being fit and strong.

“We went on to win the Grand Final, and it had been a long time coming. It was really special, and so was doing the double in 2013. They are things I will never forget.

“It was probably the best shape I’ve ever been in. Maguire made me the player I’ve gone on to be, I learnt a lot from him, and Waney (Shaun Wane) too because he just carried it on. They had a huge influence in the way I play now.

“When I’m on Twitter or YouTube and previous games come up, it’s good to watch and reminisce.

Hansen says he is delighted to return to Super League after a period playing in the Championship.

“It’s good to be back in,” he said.

"When we won that final, it was an awesome feeling. I still feel in great shape and there’s no need to retire.”