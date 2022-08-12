The 20-year-old has been released by the NRL side to allow him to return to England with immediate effect.
Rushton made the move to Australia at the beginning of last season, and has featured three times for the Raiders since making his first-grade debut earlier this year.
The club’s chief executive Don Furner said: “Harry joined us from Wigan at the beginning of 2021 as a young player looking for an opportunity and leaves us a player who has had the opportunity to make an NRL debut this season.
“Harry will return home to England to be closer to his family and take up an opportunity closer to home.
"We wish Harry all the best for the future.”
Rushton’s next destination is set to be a club based in Yorkshire.
His former club Wigan were made aware, but their priorities laid elsewhere.