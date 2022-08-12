Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has been released by the NRL side to allow him to return to England with immediate effect.

Rushton made the move to Australia at the beginning of last season, and has featured three times for the Raiders since making his first-grade debut earlier this year.

The club’s chief executive Don Furner said: “Harry joined us from Wigan at the beginning of 2021 as a young player looking for an opportunity and leaves us a player who has had the opportunity to make an NRL debut this season.

Harry Rushton is returning to England after a stint in the NRL (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Harry will return home to England to be closer to his family and take up an opportunity closer to home.

"We wish Harry all the best for the future.”

Rushton’s next destination is set to be a club based in Yorkshire.