Harry Smith confident in ability as new England seven ready to prove worth on international stage

Smith was able to celebrate Wigan’s Old Trafford triumph with a team trip to Dublin before returning to link up with the England squad on Wednesday, enjoying two training sessions ahead of Sunday’s clash in St Helens.

Partnering full-back Jack Welsby and Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis, the Widnes-born half-back controlled the England side with his management and kicking game, alongside three conversions from four attempts in the 22-18 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Tonga's Siliva Havili is tackled by England's Elliott Whitehead and Harry Smith

Smith says it’s a ‘privilege’ to represent his country, having won his first official cap in the 64-0 mid-season win over France in Warrington, and insists that he’s ready to prove that he deserves to be in the 24-player squad.

“The physicality was there right from the start and we knew that we had to meet them and basically take it to them and I thought we did that at the start,” Smith said, reflecting on the game one victory.

“They sort of got a bit on top, but then in the second half I thought that we really took it to them.

“There’s definitely more in us and we know that, we know that they’re going to come back stronger next week.

“I’ve always backed myself. I’m privileged to have worn the number seven and lead the team.

“I thought I did all right, I controlled the team well and got on the back of my kicking game, so I’m happy with my performance.

“It’s the biggest stage and the best players get picked. I’m really looking forward to the next two weeks to show what I can do and to show that I deserve to be here.”

At only 23, Smith was the oldest of the three playmakers on the field for the hosts, with both newly-appointed captain Welsby and try-scorer Lewis 22 years old.

Tonga had 31-year-old free agent Will Hopoate at full-back, with Huddersfield’s Tui Lolohea partnering Dolphins youngster Isaiya Katoa in the halves.

Wigan loanee centre Toby King opened the scoring, while Grand Final opposition Tom Johnstone bagged a brace on his first appearance since 2018.

On his England debut, Lewis created the first chance for King’s effort with a burst through the middle, while the youngster also had the confidence to back himself for England’s second try to crash his way over.

“My job is to get us in the right field position and to give Mikey and Jack the ball in space,” Smith said.

“I think we did that really well and managed to exploit them at times. If we can do that even more next week, that would be brilliant.

“We have confidence in each other, we spoke about that all week. Whoever was on the pitch at any time was going to give their all.