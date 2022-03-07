The 22-year-old kicked the one pointer in the 79th minute during the game at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, in what was his first appearance of the season for Matty Peet’s side.

Smith states he remained calm when the ball came to him and sees it as a scenario that will help him develop further as he goes further forward in his career as a Wigan player.

He said: “It was more erratic than we would’ve liked. We were trying to score and then realised the drop goal was available, so I stepped up and asked for the ball, and thankfully it went over. It’s my job at the end of the day if that’s what we need to do to win.

Harry Smith scored a late drop goal to win the match

“I just wanted to get a nice strike on it, and aim for the posts. I try not to overthink things, because that’s why it’s more likely to go right. Tough situations like that shows what your team is about, and that’s what we did.

“I like to think I can back myself in those situations, and if I can keep doing it, it will only help me in the long run and develop my game. It’s all about learning and being ready.

“I want to try and play as much as possible, so I’ve got to take my chances when I’m in the team, and when I’m not, I just need to keep working hard to push for places.

“It’s the same for the whole team because we’ve got a lot of depth in a lot of positions, which has a lot of positives to it.

“I’ve been really happy with the reserves coming back too, because it’s about playing no matter what level to get the game time and showing the best of yourself and showing Matty (Peet) what you can do.”

Last season Smith made a total of 28 appearances for Wigan, going over for three tries and scoring a total of 76 points.

He says he is enjoying being part of the club’s trip to France and believes the team is really benefiting from the time they are spending in each other’s company.

“It was something different, especially with Covid, since I’ve come into the first team, we’ve not been able to get away for more than one or two days,” he added.

“It’s been good all round so far, getting to know the lads more and more, spending all day together,” he said.

“We’re with each other all the time so it’s great for bonding. We’re moving onto Montpellier next, and I’ve been told by a lot of people that it’s nice, so we’ll have a good look and experience the different culture.

“We also know only half the job here is done and we have to prepare well for Catalans to get the win there as well.”