Harry Smith discusses the game plan Wigan Warriors want to follow and reflects on his recent personal accolade
Matty Peet’s side return to the DW Stadium on Friday night to face Salford Red Devils.
Smith states the Warriors want to replicate the way they played during the 34-0 win in Perpignan on Saturday evening.
“We went with a strong game plan and a lot of clarity,” he said.
“We put together one of our best performances this season, but it’s about backing it up heading into these big games at the end.
“The result can give us a bit of confidence, and it shows how we want to play for the rest of the season.
“If we can do that to the best of our ability then we’ve got a good chance of winning most games.
“If we have the desire as a team to commit to that game plan then it will hold us in really good stead.
“There’s a good comradery about the lads. We’ve had a similar 17 for the last few weeks, and if you can do that then you can build some momentum.
“We’re going to come up against a very tough Salford team on Friday- they’re fighting to get into that top six, so we know they’ll be at their best and we’ll need to be on it for the full 80 minutes.”
During the game against Catalans, Smith took his personal career tally up to 500 points.
“I was really happy,” he added.
“I didn’t know about it, I spotted it on Twitter.
“It was a nice achievement but I want to keep pushing to get as many points as possible throughout my career.
“I got my calculator out to work out how it was even possible.
“As long as the team is winning and I’m doing my bit- then that’s all that matters.
“It’s been a big season for me having the seven shirt, and I feel like I’ve been doing alright, just trying to control the team, but I know I can get better.”
“Matty (Peet), Tommy (Leuluai) and the other staff have given me a lot of confidence.”